All island power cut - to be restored within two hours

UPDATE: Steps being taken to restore the technical fault in power supply at the Power station. Power supply will be restored within 2 hours - Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing an islandwide power failure due to a transmission failure. The CEB is trying to restore power.
Power and Energy Ministry spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said that steps will be taken to restore it as soon as possible.
