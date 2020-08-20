Spain+bans+smoking+in+public+places+to+control+coronavirus

The Spanish government has taken steps to ban smoking in public places to control the coronavirus.
According to foreign media reports, this decision was taken under the health recommendations to control the daily increase in corona infections.
Accordingly, smoking in restaurants and main streets will be completely banned.
Spain has the highest number of reported coronavirus patients in Europe in recent days, and health officials say smoking increases the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
