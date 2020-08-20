Beruwala+Pradeshiya+Sabha+member+arrested

All Ceylon Muslim Congress Member of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha M.N.M. Hasif has been arrested for allegedly obstructing an investigation into an unauthorized construction in the Beruwala area



The police arrived at the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha last night (16) on a tip off that an unauthorized construction was being carried out through a drainage system on the Malewangoda road.



The suspect MP had obstructed the duties of the police officers during this incident.



He was later arrested and the Police Special Task Force was deployed to control the incident.



It is reported that a person who was present at the scene had been hospitalized with minor injuries while attempting to flee.