සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha member arrested

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 14:18

Beruwala+Pradeshiya+Sabha+member+arrested
All Ceylon Muslim Congress Member of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha M.N.M. Hasif has been arrested for allegedly obstructing an investigation into an unauthorized construction in the Beruwala area

The police arrived at the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha last night (16) on a tip off that an unauthorized construction was being carried out through a drainage system on the Malewangoda road.

The suspect MP had obstructed the duties of the police officers during this incident.

He was later arrested and the Police Special Task Force was deployed to control the incident.

It is reported that a person who was present at the scene had been hospitalized with minor injuries while attempting to flee.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.