Power to be restored in 2 hours (Video)

The Minister in charge of the subject Dullas Alahapperuma stated that it will take 2 hours to restore the power supply to the entire island which was cut off due to a fault in the transmission system.



A fault in the transmission system of the Grade substation of the power plant caused a power outage in the entire island this morning (17).















