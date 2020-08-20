The+unexpected+death+toll+from+the+second+wave+of+corona+in+Australia+yesterday



The state of Victoria in Australia has the highest number of corona deaths per day



Twenty-five corona deaths were reported yesterday in the Australian state of Victoria, where a second wave of Covid-19 erupted.



It is the highest number of corona deaths ever recorded there.



Earlier on the 12th, 21 corona deaths were reported from the state of Victoria.



A total of 282 new coronavirus infections were identified yesterday in the state of Victoria in southeastern Australia, while 279 were detected the previous day.



Earlier this month, however, about 700 new infections were detected daily in the state of Victoria, and authorities point out that the spread of coronavirus in the state has been brought under control after strict restrictions were imposed.