Update - Electricity supply to some areas in Southern province & areas around Kothmale, restored.



The Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board has stated that electricity has been restored in some parts of the Southern Province and in some areas in Kotmale.



A power outage occurred island wide this afternoon due to a fault in the transmission system.



Meanwhile, the Minister in charge of the subject Dullas Alahapperuma stated that it will take two hours to restore the power supply.















