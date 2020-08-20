Traffic congestion on several Colombo roads due to power outages (Video)

Several major roads in Colombo are currently experiencing heavy traffic congestion.



It is reported that the cause of the traffic congestion is the inactivity of the traffic lights due to the power outage.



There was a power outage island wide this afternoon due to a fault in the transmission system.



However, the Chairman of the Electricity Board stated that the power supply to several areas in the Southern Province and Kotmale has been restored.



Meanwhile the Minister in charge of the subject also made a statement regarding the relevant incident.















