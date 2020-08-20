Nearly+75+percent+of+electricity+supply+in+the+island+has+been+restored

The Chairman of the Electricity Board states that approximately 75 percent of the power outages that have occurred island wide have been restored.
Restoration of water supply to take several hours after the supply of electricity is restored.
Electricity supply restored so far in Southern province, Kurunegala, Gampaha & Colombo districts.
