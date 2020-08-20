සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Information that ETI has received $ 70 million from a foreign company

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 19:55

It was stated today that the ETI company has received around US $ 70 million through foreign companies.

This was during the hearing of the evidence of the Special Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Allegations of Irregularities of ETI.

An Assistant Manager of the Bank came to give evidence before the Presidential Commission today.

Her testimony revealed that the company's account has received about US $ 70 million from several foreign companies, including Blue Summit Capital Pvt Ltd and Ben Holdings.

The last time the account was credited was in March last year.

The witness also stated today that ETI has received in addition, an amount of Rs. 200 million. This was transferred from the account of Alex Indrajith Lovell.

