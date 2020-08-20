STF seizes fake currency notes; arrests three suspects (pictures)

The STF has seized fake currency notes and arrested three suspects at Galwana in Mulleriyawa.Following a tip-off, a car was searched and 128 bundles with two Rs. 5,000 denomination fakes at the top and the bottom in each were found.The suspects arrested are aged 34, 36 and 42 years and residents of Jaela, Angoda and Mulleriyawa.They are due to be produced before the Hulftsdorp magistrate courts today (18).