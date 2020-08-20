සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

STF seizes fake currency notes; arrests three suspects (pictures)

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 8:12

STF+seizes+fake+currency+notes%3B+arrests+three+suspects+%28pictures%29
The STF has seized fake currency notes and arrested three suspects at Galwana in Mulleriyawa.

Following a tip-off, a car was searched and 128 bundles with two Rs. 5,000 denomination fakes at the top and the bottom in each were found.

The suspects arrested are aged 34, 36 and 42 years and residents of Jaela, Angoda and Mulleriyawa.

They are due to be produced before the Hulftsdorp magistrate courts today (18).






Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.