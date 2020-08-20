SJB+proposes+four+names+for+chief+govt.+whip+position

Four names from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have been proposed for the position of the chief opposition whip.



They are Kabir Hashim, Lakshman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Harsha de Silva.



Meanwhile, ministers Dinesh Gunawardena and Johnston Fernando have been reappointed as the leader of the House and the chief government whip respectively.



Political sources say Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be appointed as the speaker.