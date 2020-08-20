Ladiya’s accomplice in STF custody

A man identified as Sudda has been arrested at Hokandara, says the STF.
He is said to be an accomplice of organized criminal Ladiya, who is overseas.
The man was out on bail at the time.
He was arrested from a house at Hokandara North, along with a motorcycle with fake number-plates and another without number-plates.
