සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President explains structure of state ministries

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 8:59

President+explains+structure+of+state+ministries
The structure of the state ministries has been made in such a way that enables the building of a populist economy that gives people the ownership of the economy, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

At a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (17), he especially explained the reasons for creating a state ministry for Batik, handloom fabrics and local apparel products.

The president gave instructions to formulate a plan for these industries and stressed the need for ensuring a market for the producers through institutions such as Salusala.

He also noted that the local economy could not be taken forward until the other countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic revived.

Meanwhile, president Rajapaksa reviewed at a separate meeting the 150,000 employment opportunities programme that kicks off on 02 September.

He instructed that qualified graduates be posted in jobs in their respective fields of skill.

Persons worst hit by poverty should be chosen at Grama Niladhari division level when making selections for 100,000 jobs for the low-income group.

The president also called for an on-the-job training to address weaknesses and shortcomings in the state sector.

A one-year training should have achieving leadership targets and confidence building included as well, he said.

A total of 51,135 graduates have qualified for employment, with unqualified applicants too, listed online.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.