President+explains+structure+of+state+ministries

The structure of the state ministries has been made in such a way that enables the building of a populist economy that gives people the ownership of the economy, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



At a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (17), he especially explained the reasons for creating a state ministry for Batik, handloom fabrics and local apparel products.



The president gave instructions to formulate a plan for these industries and stressed the need for ensuring a market for the producers through institutions such as Salusala.



He also noted that the local economy could not be taken forward until the other countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic revived.



Meanwhile, president Rajapaksa reviewed at a separate meeting the 150,000 employment opportunities programme that kicks off on 02 September.



He instructed that qualified graduates be posted in jobs in their respective fields of skill.



Persons worst hit by poverty should be chosen at Grama Niladhari division level when making selections for 100,000 jobs for the low-income group.



The president also called for an on-the-job training to address weaknesses and shortcomings in the state sector.



A one-year training should have achieving leadership targets and confidence building included as well, he said.



A total of 51,135 graduates have qualified for employment, with unqualified applicants too, listed online.