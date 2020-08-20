Bandula orders removal of Risath’s luxury restroom

New trade minister Bandula Gunawardena has ordered the immediate removal of a luxury restroom used by Rishath Bathiudeen when he was the minister of industries and trade.



It is located in the eighth floor of the CWE building at Vauxhall Street in Colombo, which also houses the ministry.



The room included a bedroom, a luxury chair, a projector with wide screen and a sound system, said a ministry official.



When inquired, Bathiudeen claimed the luxury room had been there even before him.