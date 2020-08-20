Pharmaceutical production to meet entire demand, for exportation

The government plans to increase pharmaceutical production to meet the entire local demand and for exportation.



Chairman of the presidential task for economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa said so at a meeting with ministers and officials from the health sector at Temple Trees yesterday (17).



According to him, factories to produce pharmaceuticals will be opened to take the country to the levels of major exporters such as Ireland, Israel and Singapore within the next five years.



At present, 85 per cent of pharmaceuticals are imported.