305 Sri Lankans return from Qatar, Jordan

Another batch of 305 Sri Lankans arrived at the Katunayake airport on board a SriLankan Airlines flight at dawn today (18).



Of them, 285 were workers in Jordan while 20 others had served in merchant ships in Doha, Qatar.



All the returnees were subjected to PCR tests.



Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka rose with the finding of seven more yesterday.



Five of them were arrivals from the UAE and the two others returned from Oman.



A total of 2,676 have recovered, while 213 remain hospitalized.