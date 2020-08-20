No UNP presence at new parliament’s inaugural session

The UNP and the Apey Janabala Party are yet to finalize their national list MPs with just two days to go for the inaugural session of the new parliament.



According to a top UNP figure, the position will be announced following the House meeting.



Meanwhile, the attorney general has informed the Election Commission that it should decide the appointed MP of Apey Janabala Party.



The EC meets today (18) and this matter will be on its agenda for the day.



It is alleged that Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera is forcibly detaining the party’s secretary Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera, who claims the appointed MP position.



Ven. Arambepola Rathanasara Thera also alleges that a group led by Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera had abducted and detained him.



Ven. Wimalatissa Thera has been abducted, according to his coordinator Ven. Hunupitiye Chandrasiri Thera.