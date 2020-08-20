Shop+gutted+in+Mirigama+fire

A fire gutted a shop at Pahalagama in Mirigama last night (17).
There were no casualties.
The fire started when the shop owner tried to light a lamp during yesterday’s power failure.
Meanwhile, the Army and the fire brigade extinguished a fire in the Alugolla Kanda in Badulla yesterday.
