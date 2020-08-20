Undergrad who fought for kidney patients victimized by the disease (pictures)

An undergraduate who raised a voice on behalf of kidney patients has died of the disease.
Nuwan Senanayake, from Naula, was a fourth year management studies student at the Rajarata University.
He had become an activist for kidney patients after his mother fell victim to the disease, and had organized various events with fellow students for several years.
People in their numbers are paying last respects to his remains at his home at Naula.
