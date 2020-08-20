Canada+finance+minister+quits+amid+charity+probe

Canada's finance minister has said he will resign after conflict-of-interest allegations involving WE Charity.



Bill Morneau has faced pressure to step down after it was revealed he did not repay travel costs covered by WE while on overseas trips to see its work.



He said he recently realised he had not repaid the 41,000 Canadian dollars in expenses and has since written a cheque.



Morneau said he will step down from his position in the Liberal party cabinet and his role as member of parliament for his Ontario riding, Toronto Centre.