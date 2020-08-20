සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Remand prisoner dies at Negombo Prison

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 13:01

A remand prisoner died last night (17) at Negombo Prison.

The cause of death is not known.

The postmortem examination is due to take place at the Negombo Hospital today.

The man was caught along with another by area residents for attempted housebreaking at Hapuwalana in Marandagahamula while posing off as CID officers.

Produced before acting magistrate in Minuwangoda, the two were remanded until today.

This morning prison officers informed magistrate Kesara C.A. Samaradiwakara that one of them had died.

The other suspect was ordered released on two sureties of Rs. 200,000 each.

The case will be taken up again on 06 October.

