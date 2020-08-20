Jobless+graduates+stage+protest+march

Unemployed graduates are presently staging a protest in Colombo alleging unfair treatment.
Members of their association marched from the Fort Railway Station to the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.
The protestors allege that some graduates were unfairly treated in the programme to provide jobs for graduates.
