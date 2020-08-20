Land+grabbing+accusations+against+Angoda+Lokka

Three complaints of land grabbing against Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is said to have been murdered in India, are now before the police crime division in the western province-south.
All complainants are residents of Mulleriyawa.
According to the complaints, accomplices of Angoda Lokka had taken over nearly 100 perches as well as a house without making any payment.
