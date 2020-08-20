State intelligence sent advanced warning of Easter attacks (video)





The State Intelligence had sent advanced warning about Easter Sunday attacks to the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara two days ahead of a claimed date of 09 April, its former director Nilantha Jayawardena says.



He was giving evidence before the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks for the 12th day yesterday (17).



Jayawardena said therefore, the finger cannot be pointed at SI, as the responsible quarters were informed even on the night prior to the attacks.



He said he first received information about a planned attack from a foreign intelligence informant around 10.40 am on 04 April last year.



The message was conveyed through a female inspector to the deputy and assistant directors of SI.



On the following day, a SI team was sent to the eastern province to verify the information received, and by the afternoon, further information was obtained from the first informant and others, he said.



However, even the SI was misled due to the failure to verify the information, Jayawardena added.