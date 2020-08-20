සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

At least three days for power generation to resume at Lakvijaya plant

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 14:23

It will take more than three days to restore power generation at the Lakvijaya power plant in Norochcholai, CEB sources say.

Power supply to the entire country got disconnected while maintenance work was under way at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station due to a break down in its transmission system around 12.35 pm yesterday (17).

By 8.00 pm, the supply was restored to Colombo, Gampaha, Kurunegala and several areas of the southern province.

CEB chairman Vijitha Herath says the supply returned to other provinces by 10.00 pm.

The countrywide blackout was reported even by the international media.

In the meantime, the Norochcholai plant too, malfunctioned owing to technical issues in its automatic cooling system due to the power it had generated not being added to the national grid.

As a result, 810 megawatts of power were lost.

On the instructions of minister Dullas Alahapperuma, a committee appointed to inquire into the blackout met this morning.

Meanwhile, state minister Duminda Dissanayake said today after assuming duties that a meeting would take place later in the day to discuss measures to prevent a recurrence.

The Public Utilities Commission has asked the CEB to submit a report before 20 August into yesterday’s blackout and restoration measures.

