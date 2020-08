Anti-social activities are taking place in the old building of the primary division of C.W.W. Kannangara Vidyalaya at Mahamodera in Galle, past students and area residents allege.



The school was destroyed in the 2004 tsunami and this building remained as a monument to the tragedy 16 years ago.



Presently, the school has more than 300 students, including some who have achieved national level victories.



An NGO has been running an Ayurvedic treatment centre at this old building.