Ex-CIA+officer+charged+with+spying+for+China

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer has been arrested on charges of conspiring with a relative, who also worked for the CIA, to spy for China.
Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged, said the US justice department.
He is accused of divulging classified national defence information to Chinese intelligence officials.
He is due to appear in court today (18) and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.
Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged, said the US justice department.
He is accused of divulging classified national defence information to Chinese intelligence officials.
He is due to appear in court today (18) and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.