Derailed train being brought back on track (pictures)

A train on its way from Nanu Oya to Colombo Fort derailed between the Watawala and Galabada railway stations this morning (18), causing damage to the track.According to the Hiru News correspondent, the train is presently being brought back on track.Following the derailment, the Podi Menike train from Colombo Fort to Badulla and Udarata Menike train proceeded up to the point of the derailment.The passengers were exchanged there and the two trains proceeded back to their changed destinations.