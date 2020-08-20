Woman nabbed with heroin about to be transported (pictures)

A woman has been arrested with 22 grams of heroin which was about to be transported.The 39-year-old mother of one was taken at Kendahenawatte in Pannipitiya.Her handbag contained 40 packets of heroin in one parcel and five more packets in another parcel.A van and two mobile phones were also seized.The woman was due to be produced before the Homagama magistrate’s court today (18). .