Woman nabbed with heroin about to be transported (pictures)

A woman has been arrested with 22 grams of heroin which was about to be transported.
The 39-year-old mother of one was taken at Kendahenawatte in Pannipitiya.
Her handbag contained 40 packets of heroin in one parcel and five more packets in another parcel.
A van and two mobile phones were also seized.
The woman was due to be produced before the Homagama magistrate’s court today (18). .
The 39-year-old mother of one was taken at Kendahenawatte in Pannipitiya.
Her handbag contained 40 packets of heroin in one parcel and five more packets in another parcel.
A van and two mobile phones were also seized.
The woman was due to be produced before the Homagama magistrate’s court today (18). .