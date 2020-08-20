UDA+planning+officer+caught+accepting+bribe

Bribery Commission officers this afternoon (18) arrested a planning officer of the UDA’s Dambulla office for obtaining a bribe.



He had been nabbed accepting Rs. 50,000 from a resident of Galewela in return for permission to reclaim a paddy land and to construct a building there.



The commission has also arrested a former Ports Authority labourer for accepting bribes to grant a transfer and to provide a state land from Digana.