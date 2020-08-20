AG's Department states that the facts in the Sampayo case are contradictory

A new case was filed in the Negombo Magistrate's Court today (18) against former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo under the Money Laundering Act.



Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris stated that investigations are underway against him also under the Drug Trafficking and Bribery Act.



When the case was taken up today the three suspects including Sampayo were further remanded till the 31st.



Former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo and the three suspect who were remanded were brought to the Negombo Magistrate's Court on two occasions.



Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris appeared for the case along and a team of officials from the Attorney General's Department and the CID also appeared in court.



The case was taken up before Negombo Chief Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya at around 2.00 pm.



Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris first spoke and stated that statements had been recorded from 08 witnesses regarding the incident.



He stated that Anuruddha Sampayo's brother Neranjan Sampayo was also among the witnesses.



He strongly criticized the manner in which the police acted in arresting Anuruddha Sampayo.



Although Anuruddha Sampayo was handed over to the Negombo HQI, the Deputy Solicitor General stated that the Negombo HQI had earlier stated that Sampayo had been arrested in a raid.



He pointed out that the CCTV footage at the time was investigated by the CID and that it had been revealed that he had got out of a red Discovery Sports jeep.



It has been revealed that there was a businessman from the Kurunegala area and although the police stated that the arrest of Sampayo was an intelligence operation, it could be considered as a pre-planned deal, said the Deputy Solicitor General.



He pointed out to the court that what had happened was not an arrest.



The Deputy Solicitor General stated that the Inspector has been warmly welcomed at the Negombo HQ waiting until Sampayo arrived.



The Deputy Solicitor General stated that this is a matter of a court order and that the Acting Inspector General of Police should submit a clear report.



He said that the police had not carried out a proper investigation into the whereabouts of the four suspects including Sampayo and that the release of the suspects on bail would be an obstacle to investigations.



Meanwhile, the lawyer who appeared for Anuruddha Sampayo sought bail stating that Sampayo's mother was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital yesterday (17) after suffering a heart attack.



The lawyer representing the second suspect also asked for bail and stated that his client was suffering from a neurological condition.



Meanwhile, the lawyer who appeared for the third suspect also stated that his client was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes and asked for bail.



The Deputy Solicitor General reiterated that this was a case about the rule of law.



After considering the facts, the Magistrate remanded the four suspects until August 31.