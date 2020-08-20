Jeevaka, Nalaka, Asanka and Deepa of ETI to appear before Presidential Commission again on Friday

Members of the ETI Board of Directors were again summoned on Friday to give evidence before the Special Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Alleged Irregularities and Misconduct in the ETI Company.



This was after they appeared before the commission today (18) to give evidence.



Accordingly, ETI Directors Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe, the members of the Edirisinghe family as well as members of the ETI Board of Directors, Sunil Abeyratne, Sumathipala Kariyawasam, Sujith Jayawardena and Hafees Rajudeen also appeared before the Commission.



At the inception President's Counsel, appearing for the ETI Directors, stated that there are seven cases pending in three Magistrates' Courts against ETI and that giving evidence before this Commission would be detrimental to his clients.



Deputy Solicitor General of the Government Priyantha Navana stated that the Commission does not expect to call any evidence alleging any wrongdoing and that the ETI Board of Directors has been summoned before the Commission only to record evidence based on their responsibility to investigate and report to the President.



He told the Commission that if there is a tendency for them to be charged with a crime or any other offense based on their testimony in any way, there is a security mechanism in the Commission Ordinance itself.



Also, the Deputy Solicitor General said that the ETI Board of Directors wtre directly responsible for the irregularities revealed before the Commission.



Meanwhile, a group of ETI depositors protested when members of the ETI Board of Directors walked out of the Commission.