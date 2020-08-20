සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

State intelligence knew that Rifkan Bathiudeen helped Saharan flee to India - Nilantha Jayawardena (video)

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 - 20:24

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena stated that the State Intelligence Service also knew before the Easter attack that Rifkan Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, had helped Saharan Hashim, who was evading court despite being issued a warrant, to flee to India by boat from Mannar.

This was when he testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack today (18).

He testified before the Presidential Commission today for the 13th day.

He stated that he first received the intelligence on April 4 last year and stated that he had told the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara on April 7.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene also appeared before the Police Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission today (18) and statements were recorded from him for more than 5 hours.

Also, former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekara, who is currently in remand custody, appeared before the Commission's Police Investigation Unit today (18).

