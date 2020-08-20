Primalal+Jayasekara+allowed+to+attend+first+sitting+of+Parliament

Premalal Jayasekara who was elected to Parliament from the Ratnapura District has been granted permission to attend the first sitting of the 9th Parliament. On 2020 July 31st, He was sentenced to death by teh Ratnapura High Court over the fatal shooting during the 2015 presidential election in Kahawatte.



Meanwhile, the Batticaloa High Court today (18) granted permission to Sivaneshanthurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was elected to Parliament representing the Batticaloa District, to attend the first sitting of Parliament to be held on the 20th.