සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Primalal Jayasekara allowed to attend first sitting of Parliament

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 6:19

Primalal+Jayasekara+allowed+to+attend+first+sitting+of+Parliament
Premalal Jayasekara who was elected to Parliament from the Ratnapura District has been granted permission to attend the first sitting of the 9th Parliament. On 2020 July 31st, He was sentenced to death by teh Ratnapura High Court over the fatal shooting during the 2015 presidential election in Kahawatte. 

Meanwhile, the Batticaloa High Court today (18) granted permission to Sivaneshanthurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was elected to Parliament representing the Batticaloa District, to attend the first sitting of Parliament to be held on the 20th.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.