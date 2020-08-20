Light+showers+in+several+provinces+today

Several spells of light showers are likely in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Trincomalee district.



Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.