Municipal overseer among four suspects arrested with heroin (video)





Police in Padukka have taken four suspects into custody along with heroin worth Rs. 12 million.



The arrests follow the interrogation of two drug addicts who were taken in Padukka, following which a man from Kolonnawa was arrested along with 10 grams of heroin.



Investigations into the supplier revealed him to be a 50-year-old overseer attached to the Colombo Municipal Council.

A raid thereafter netted 1.1 kgs of heroin from a shop.



Meanwhile, Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday ordered that 13 police narcotics officers accused of involvement in drug trafficking be remanded further until 31 August.