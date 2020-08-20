Keep non-essential electrical equipment switched off - CEB

The CEB requests consumers to keep non-essential electrical equipment switched off from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm, and to use electricity sparingly.



It announced daily one-hour power cuts for four days from yesterday.



The power cuts follow an islandwide blackout due to a technical malfunction at the Kerawalapitiya power plant.



It will take quite a long time to restore a burst generator there, while the two others are functional, says sources at the power plant.



In the meantime, 810 megawatts of power were lost as output at the Norochcholai plant not being added to the national grid.