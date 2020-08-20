New govt.’s first cabinet meeting takes place this morning

The first cabinet meeting of the new government takes place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo from 10.00 today (19).



It will be chaired by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



On the occasion, the 20th amendment to the constitution will be tabled before the cabinet.



At the last presidential and parliamentary elections, the SLPP presented its proposals to the public on this constitutional amendment.



The party stressed the need to replace the 19th amendment that has destabilized the state administration.



The haphazard revisions introduced to it have led to many disparities.



Once approved by the cabinet, the 20th amendment will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department, following which it will be gazetted.