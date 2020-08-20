Chief+opposition+whip+to+be+announced+today+or+tomorrow

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says a name will be announced for the chief opposition whip position by tomorrow (20).



SJB national organizer Tissa Attanayake says the announcement could most likely come today.



Lakshman Kiriella, Kabir Hashim, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Harsha de Silva have been proposed for the position.



Meanwhile, the SJB held a workshop in Colombo yesterday.