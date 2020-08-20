Police+probe+six+paramours+of+drug+racketeer+Hettaya

Minuwangoda police are detaining six paramours of the drug racketeer identified as Veyangoda Hettaya, who was arrested along with heroin and cheques for Rs. 9.8 million.



Investigations have revealed the man had spent the money earned from heroin dealing on these women.



They are residents of Kegalle, Weeragula, Veyangoda, Kalagedihena and Nittambuwa.



The man had been dealing heroin for nearly 10 years.



Court orders have been obtained to freeze the bank accounts of his wife and two children as well his paramours.