Global+Covid-19+cases+exceed+22+million

The global count of the Covid-19 infected persons has risen to 22,292,808 while the deaths number 783,349.



Brazil reports the highest fatalities of 1,365 in the last 24 hours, to take its death toll to 110,019.



India had the most infections – 65,022 and its total count increases to 2,766,626 cases.



It also had 1,098 new fatalities to take the death count to 53,023.