Twin+earthquakes+strike+southern+Sumatra

Two large and shallow earthquakes struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island early today (19), says the US Geological Survey.
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
The quakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck within six minutes of one another from 5.23 am 169km off the city of Bengkulu in the southwest of Sumatra.
