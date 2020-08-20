Mali's president resigns and dissolves parliament

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers yesterday (18).



In a televised address, Mr Keïta said he was also dissolving the government and parliament.



"I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power," he added.



It comes hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing condemnation from regional powers and France.



Earlier, the mutinying soldiers took control of the Kati camp.