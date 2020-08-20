Biden+is+anointed+as+Democratic+presidential+nominee

Joe Biden has officially been anointed the Democratic presidential candidate at the party's convention, helped over the line with some glowing testimonials from elder statesmen.
Two Democratic former US presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican, endorsed Biden.
Clinton said President Donald Trump had brought "chaos" to the Oval Office.
This is Biden's third White House bid.
