Six+apprehended+with+heroin+in+Dambulla

Six persons aged between 23 and 30 years were arrested along with 900 mgs of heroin in Dambulla yesterday (18).



Raids at Dambulla town, Sumangalapura, Galwetiyawa, Kitulhitiyawa and Dambulugama have netted the suspects.



Meanwhile, a 24 hour operation that ended at 5.00 am today in the western province led to the arrests of 180 suspects along with 1.41 kgs of heroin and 10 suspects with 145 g of Ice.