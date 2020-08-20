Moves+to+save+environment+from+empty+liquor+bottles

The Excise Department, together with the Central Environmental Authority, is going to take steps towards preventing environmental pollution by empty liquor bottles.



It says making a deposit to buy 180 ml liquor bottles will be introduced.



Also, licensed liquor outlets will be installed with machines to crush empty liquor cans.



A payment will be made for the returned cans as well.



Statistics for last year indicate that more than 300 million liquor bottles and 160 million liquor cans are sold on average each year.