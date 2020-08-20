සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Parliament becomes younger (video)

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 12:06

A majority of members in the new parliament is aged below 50 years.

They number 87, according to bio-data and other personal information of the new MPs gathered by parliament through an online method.

The new parliament has five MPs below 30 years of age, while those in the 30 and 40 year range stand at 21.

There are 60 MPs who are aged between 40 and 50 years, 54 MPs aged between 50 and 60 years, 37 MPs aged between 60 and 70 years, nine MPs aged between 70 and 80 years and three MPs aged between 80 and 90 years.

There are seven first-time MPs and 10 female members, three less than the previous parliament.

