Uthumgama community facility remains unused for 30 years (video)





A community facility build under the Uthumgama housing project in Walallawita remains unused for around 30 years now.



The auditorium, community hall, library and child and maternity clinic were built in 1980.



Around 400 families for whom this facility was meant, say they have to go to the Mathugama town to get their needs fulfilled.



The building has been relieved of its electrical and other equipment by thieves and is today a haven for nefarious activities.



This is despite repeated complaints to the authorities.



Rathu Miniththuwa will keep a watch until this facility becomes useful.