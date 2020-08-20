AG+sends+18+more+incomplete+Easter+Sunday+files+to+acting+IGP

Attorney general Dappula de Livera has sent a further 18 incomplete investigation files to the acting IGP in respect of the suspects in the Easter Sunday attacks.
According to the AG’s coordinating officer Nishara Jayaratne, a total of 100 incomplete investigation files have so far been sent to the IGP.
The IGP has been asked to properly conclude the investigations.
