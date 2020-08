An inadequate water supply is ruining paddy, soy, undu, maize and onion cultivations in Galnewa.



Nearly 350 acres at Karuwalagaswewa, Halmillewa, Amunugama and Thoranegama have been brought under cultivation.



They are being given a water supply for just one hour via a five-kms long small canal from the Yoda Ela.



At the same time, water go waste from the tanks situated below Yoda Ela.



Farmers accuse irrigation officials of turning a blind eye to their plight.